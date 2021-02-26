More than three years after a man's body was found at a construction site in Okotoks, a sentence has been handed down against the victim's son.

The court has sentenced Zaineddin Al Alaak to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Al Alaak was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father Mohamed.

According to court documents from the trial, the two men had gotten into a fight inside a southeast Calgary home in July 2017.

Police said 53-year-old Mohamed suffered fatal injuries as a result.

His remains were later found at a construction site near D'Arcy Ranch several days later.

Zaineddin was convicted in December 2020 after the jury rejected his claim that he was not criminally responsible for the death because of his alleged mental illness.

He was also found guilty of causing an indignity to a body.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence.