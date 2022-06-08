Calgarian wins $1M LOTTO MAX prize

A Calgary man has claimed his $1 million prize after his numbers proved to be winners in a draw last month.

Gordon Sieb purchased a LOTTO MAX ticket for the May 20 draw at a 7-Eleven in the northwest neighbourhood of Citadel.

His numbers matched one of the winning MAXMILLIONS numbers — a fact he only came to accept as being legit after checking his ticket five times — and he was $1 million richer.

Sieb says he has yet to make plans for his windfall but says he wants to "be smart about it" and intends to stay "very grounded."