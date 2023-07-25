Calgarians asked to conserve outdoor water
Staff
CTV News Calgary
The City of Calgary is asking residents to start conserving their outdoor water.
The campaign officially launches on Thursday.
But given the heat this past weekend and earlier this week, there's no harm in starting early.
For outdoor watering, it's best to do it early in the morning or later in the evening to prevent evaporation.
The city says you can also let your grass go dormant, as it has a strong root system that recovers easily from a dry spell.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in OttawaThe National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver againGas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Manitoba lacks capacity for addiction treatment: auditor general reportManitoba's auditor general says many in the province don't have access to appropriate addiction treatment, especially in rural and northern areas.