Calgarians asked to conserve outdoor water

The City of Calgary is asking residents to start conserving their outdoor water.

The campaign officially launches on Thursday.

But given the heat this past weekend and earlier this week, there's no harm in starting early.

For outdoor watering, it's best to do it early in the morning or later in the evening to prevent evaporation.

The city says you can also let your grass go dormant, as it has a strong root system that recovers easily from a dry spell.