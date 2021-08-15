Calgarians celebrate 75th Independence Day for India
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Celebrations were held in Calgary on Sunday to help mark 75 years of independence for India.
Festivities were held in Confederation Park with traditional music and dancing.
"This is a very emotional moment for me because I'm far away from my country right now, and in Canada after a long time, so it's really a very nice moment for me," said Piyusha Jha, one of several dozen who attended the event.
Bhartiya Multicultural Heritage Society president Rasesh Bhagat called it "a festival of joy."
"This is a festival to spread happiness, this is a festival to establish harmony so we are thankful to everyone," he said.
Each year, Aug. 15 marks the day India achieved independence from British rule.
