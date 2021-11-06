Calgarians celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights
Calgarians, along with millions of South Asians around the world, are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.
The five-day festival, which began on Thursday, symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People dress in their finest clothes, illuminate their houses and perform worship ceremonies.
“It’s how you celebrate homecoming, you decorate the house, you clean up the house, you put up lights, make sweets, kids love it, and there’s firecrackers to celebrate,” said Kamal Dalal with the Haryanvi Society of Canada.
This year, members of Calgary’s Haryanvi community transformed the Magnolia Banquet Hall to celebrate Diwali.
The festival is the biggest holiday of the year in India and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. Diwali usually takes place between mid-October and mid-November, during the month of Kartika on the Hindu calendar.
