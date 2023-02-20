Calgarians celebrate Family Day with skating, skiing, tubing and live music

From outdoor winter activities to indoor ones, there was no shortage of things for Calgarians to do on Family Day.

Calgarians celebrated Family Day with skating, skiing, tubing and live music

SKATING AT OLYMPIC PLAZA

The cold and snow on Monday didn’t stop people from skating at Olympic Plaza.

There was no official Family Day event at the outdoor rink, but many chose to take advantage of the free activity.

Andrew White and his family kicked off their day on the ice.

“It means spending time with your family and feeling how grateful you should really be to have them,” he said.

His grandma, Joni, also got in on the action.

“This is our first stop. So we’re going ice skating then we’re going to the museum,” she said.

“I’m actually from the U.S.A., so this is my first time to be here on Family Day, so it’s kind of fun.”

SKIING AND TUBING AT WINSPORT

Many also spent the day on the slopes at WinSport, skiing and tubing.

The hill was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC AT STUDIO BELL

For those wanting to stay warm and hear some tunes, Studio Bell had some free activities for the whole family.

Up to 4,000 visitors were expected to attend the National Music Centre event.

The main part was a performance from Alberta swing band, The Polyjesters.

There was also an instrument petting zoo where people could touch and even play instruments.

“It’s a good chance to have little kids interact with instruments that maybe they’ve never seen before, you know, play a mandolin and touch a harpsichord,” said Paige Foley, programs manager for the National Music Centre.

“That really kind of sparks that initial love of music that we hope continues to grow.”

For many kids, the highlight was just that.

Emile Truong says her favourite instrument to play was the piano, but for her, Family Day is about much more than the activities.

“To be with my parents and have fun,” she said.

Family Day was created in Alberta and since then, many other provinces have adopted the holiday too.