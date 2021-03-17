Hundreds of Calgary bar and restaurant owners are eager to welcome patrons Wednesday as they hope to cash in on one of the busiest days of the year for the service industry.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were cancelled in 2020 when owners temporarily closed their doors leading up to impending lockdown restrictions, but that will change this time around.

Bars are open this year, although many are still taking precautions to ensure safe festivities under strict COVID protocols. Jameson’s Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. for example, says they had to turn away about 800 people who wished to make reservations.

“People are bursting at the seams to get out and party and have a good time, we’re not quite there yet, but we’ll still try to create some sense of normalcy within the rules and protocols.” said Jameson’s owner, Harry Dimitriadis.

“We have all our hand sanitizing stations, screens in between tables, social distancing and of course all of the staff are following mask protocols and a doorman coming in for crowd control.”

Several other bars are following suit with those same protocols and cancelling live music and Irish dancers indoors due to the inability to social distance.

COVID-19 restrictions

As Albertans get excited to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, the province wants to ensure people don’t overindulge in celebration and increase the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says outdoor events should be considered as much as possible to allow as much physical distancing as possible.

“Even though people are again tired of COVID-19 restrictions, these next few months are criticial,” Hinshaw said at a Tuesday press briefing.

“Think about how you would want the people in your life that you care about — who maybe have a chronic illness who are older — how would you want them protected?”

Under current health guidelines, restaurants pubs, bars, lounges and cafes are allowed to remain open for in-person service with restrictions that include:

Six people per table maximum – individuals must be from the same household or the two close contacts for a person living alone;

Tables and dining parties must be two metres apart or separated by an impermeable barrier that will prevent droplet transmission;

Contact information must be collected from one person of the dining party;

Liquor service ends at 10 p.m.;

In-person dining must close by 11 p.m., and;

No entertainment allowed (VLTs, pool tables, live music, etc.).

Alberta Health Services Environmental Public Health confirmed to CTV Calgary that its inspectors will respond to any complaints as it normally does on St. Patrick’s Day.