Calgarians come together for transgender day of remembrance

Nearly 100 people from all political stripes, indigenous and LGBTQ2+ communities gathered at Contemporary Calgary on Sunday - to remember the lives lost of transgender individuals, on the national day of remembrance.

“We need very real action to bring forward meaningful and tangible change at a time of increased violence, increased vitriol, increased misinformation, and quite frankly increased attacks on transgender, two-spirit, non-binary and gender diverse Calgarians, Canadians and Albertans,” said organizer Anna Murphy, who is also a volunteer coordinator at Contemporary Calgary.

Murphy says she has battled through dark times in her life, to get to where she is today.

She says a day to remember those who are no longer here, is important to allow their lights to still shine.

“I grew up in rural Alberta with non-supportive parents,” said Murphy.

“I grew up without a community showing up. So for whatever reason, I didn't let go when I was on the edge of the High Level bridge (in Edmonton). I didn't cut deep enough for all the multiple times that I tried.

"I don't know why I'm here," Murphy said, continuing, "but for as long as I am, and with whatever little bit of privilege and influence that I do have, those kids that are up in that front audience, I don't want them to have the same scars I have.”

WORK TO BE DONE ON INCLUSION

Mayor Jyoti Gondek proclaimed November 20, 2022 as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Calgary.

She says a shooting that killed five and injured more than two dozen others in Colorado Springs at a gay nightclub on Saturday, shows the LGBTQ2+ community there is much more work to do for everyone to become inclusive.

“Get over your hate, get over your polarization and get on with allowing people to live their lives,” said Gondek.

“It is absolutely none of your business and it doesn't affect you at all, how someone identifies. Someone being trans does not affect you in any meaningful way other than the fact, that that person may be a damn good doctor, lawyer, bus driver, whatever it happens to be that helps you lead your best life.”

Eight year old Rae is in the Queer Youth Music Choir, 6Below.

They say their classmates are accepting of them.

“But sometimes they forget my pronouns, but I say it's okay, and just remind them because they/them pronouns are sometimes a bit hard to remember,” said Rae.

“You should try to be a really kind person in your life, because you can make lots of friends and everybody will like you.”

Owen, who is also part of the choir says he is thankful for Calgarians showing up on a day of remembrance.

“It makes me feel happy that they're all here and they are supporters,” he said.

Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism minister Rajan Sawhney was in attendance, along with UCP MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, Leela Aheer.

NDP MLA’s Joe Ceci and Kathleen Ganley were also at the event.

Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani also gave a speech about being inclusive for all Albertans.

City councillors Courtney Walcott, Kourtney Penner and Terry Wong were also there.

Statistics Canada census data from last year indicates that there are 12,480 transgender and non-binary people aged 15 and older living in private households in Alberta.

About 5,000 are in Calgary.