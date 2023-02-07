Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospital

More Calgarians are mobilizing to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Calgary-based Samaritan's Purse is getting an emergency field hospital to the region.

The Christian relief agency is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.

They are also sending supplies, such as hygiene items and tarps, to help families in the hardest-hit areas.

Quakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 caused devastation across the area yesterday, killing more than 7,700 people.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, search-and-rescue efforts continue in the rubble.

In Turkiye on Tuesday night, a 10-year-old girl was rescued after being buried for 47 hours.

Her grandfather gave her a kiss before she was taken away by ambulance.

Tuesday night, a meeting and prayers were held at the Canadian Turkish Cultural and Islamic Centre.

Members of Calgary's Turkish-Canadian community discussed how to help earthquake victims.

The centre is accepting donations by e-transfer, and is issuing tax receipts if desired.

For more information, go to ctcic.ca or the Canadian Turkish Cultural and Islamic Centre's Instagram page.