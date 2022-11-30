Calgarians encouraged to buy gifts from local businesses this Christmas

As the holidays approach, the City of Calgary is encouraging citizens to shop at local businesses when purchasing decorations or presents.

City officials kicked off the fourth annual Support Local YYC campaign on Wednesday.

"Small businesses are the engine of our economy, accounting for over 95 per cent of businesses in the city and generating four times more economic activity than large corporations," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"Whether it's an independent bookstore, a multicultural shop, or your neighbourhood restaurant, we all have the power to sustain our small business community."

According to the city, more than half of every $100 earned by local businesses ends up recirculating in Calgary's economy, making it a win-win for local businesses and Calgarians alike.

"By supporting local, we’re not only helping these businesses thrive and grow, but we’re also supporting local jobs and workers, and ensuring more money stays in our community," said Erin Chrusch, leader of business and local economy at the City of Calgary.

"For the majority of small businesses in Calgary this is the season that determines their survival and growth.”

Those who are utilizing local businesses, shops and restaurants are encouraged to use the hashtag #SupportLocalYYC on social media throughout the holidays.