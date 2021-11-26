Calgarians encouraged to buy local to avoid supply chain issues, support economy

The City of Calgary is encouraging citizens worrying that global supply chain issues will hamper their holiday shopping to consider buying local instead.

"Calgary has a vibrant retail shopping scene with so many hidden gems across every neighbourhood in the city,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a Friday news release.

Even if you're planning of giving gift cards, the city is asking people to purchase them from local shops and restaurants.

"For every $100 spent at a local business, that is $58 poured back into our local economy," Gondek explained. "I’m supporting local all year round but specifically this holiday season and I encourage all Calgarians to do the same."

Calgarians who buy local can use the hashtag #SupportLocalYYC to share their experiences on social media.

"The majority of the retail sector in Calgary is small business — and for many of them, this is the season that determines their survival and growth,” said Erin Chrusch from the City of Calgary.

"Shoppers don’t have to wait and wonder when their gift purchases are arriving — or even if they’re in stock. When you support local, you’re supporting your own community.”