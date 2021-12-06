Calgarians enjoy first weekend of Christmas at Heritage Park

It's a cold first weekend for one of the premier events at Calgary's Heritage Park.

The facility is holding its old-fashioned Once Upon a Christmas event over each of the three weekends leading up to Dec. 25.

In addition to enjoying some family traditions such as the Kids Only Store and visits with Santa Claus, buffet meals are being served and lots of treats are available at the candy store and bakery.

"Once Upon a Christmass offers something for all ages," said Jeff Hodgson, Heritage Park's senior director of guest services, in a release.

COVID-19 protocols, including Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, are still in effect at Heritage Park. That means guests will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entry.

"A few things are different this year, as we endeavour to make park visits as safe as possible," Hodgson said.

"In place of craft stations, children are encouraged to continue their experience by taking home a complimentary Christmas craft kit. Unfortunately, wagon rides are not available this year, but guests can still visit the horses they love at the Ranch House paddocks."

The event runs each Saturday and Sunday between Dec. 4 and 19 and from Dec. 20 to 23.

Admission is $19.95 for those 16 years and older and $14.95 for children 3 to 15 years old.

Full information can be found online.