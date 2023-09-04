Calgarians fed up with wildfire smoke as Labour Day weekend concludes

It's a common theme every summer in Calgary: Wildfire smoke blocking a blue sky and sunny day.

Monday, rain showers were mixed in with unseasonably chillier temperatures.

Calgarians say it's not the unofficial end to summer they were expecting.

"It's kind of smoky today," said back-to-school shopper Caleb Neufeld.

"We walked out of the mall and it was a wall of smoke."

Susan Harris says she and her husband spent the day at Southcentre, in part due to smoke.

"We had a change in plans. Our family was here from Edmonton and they went home because of the smoke," she said.

"I think we've been quite lucky. It's not as bad as it has been."

The air-quality conditions in Calgary Monday afternoon sat at a nine, the upper end of high-risk.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary has now broken a new record for the number of smoke hours recorded in a single year.

As of Sunday afternoon, the city is at 453 hours in 2023 where smoke has kept visibility at below 10 kilometres.

That smashes the 2018 record of 450 hours and the 2021 mark of 439 hours.

Environment Canada suggests the following:

At-risk population:

Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

General population:

Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.