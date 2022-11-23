Calgarians gather to cheer Canada's World Cup return

For the first time in 36 years, Canada is represented at the World Cup and many Calgarians made sure they had a prime spot to take in the action.

Thousands gathered at pubs across the city for Canada's first match of the tournament, with some diehard fans waiting outside the Ship & Anchor on 17th Avenue as early as six hours before the start of the game.

Canada last competed in the World Cup in the Mexico tournament of 1986 and the team has never registered a goal in the event.

Defender Sam Adekugbe is the lone Calgarian on this year's Canadian side and was, to the surprise of many, removed from the starting lineup ahead of the match with Belgium.