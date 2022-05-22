Calgarians get behind the scenes look at medical equipment to kick off National Paramedic Services Week

Frontline workers are giving members of the public and inside look on Sunday into how medical equipment is used in the back of an ambulance as Alberta Health Services (AHS) celebrates the kickoff to National Paramedic Services Week.

EMS Fleet Day is held outside of SouthCentre Mall in the parking lot area where interactive ambulance and vehicle tours will be held for anyone interested in learning more about the profession.

The public will have a chance to take a look at some of the advanced technology paramedics are using and go back in time with an inside look of what an ambulance from 1973 looks like.

Stuart Brideaux, a public education officer with AHS, says interest in the career is growing as substantial hiring takes place at the primary paramedic level this summer.

“It’s an opportunity for anyone to learn more about EMS and paramedics in a safe environment and demystify some of the things that go on in the back of an ambulance,” said Brideaux.

“As well, it’s nice to have the younger youth or people that are interested in the career ask questions because we're happy to answer anything they need to know about career pathways, EMS or the general industry itself.”

About 5,600 staff and paramedics respond to more than 589,000 emergency 911 events in Alberta every single year, which accounts to about 1,600 calls each day.

Sunday’s Fleet Day event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.