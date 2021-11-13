Calgarians give food and supplies to homeless on World Kindness Day
Calgarians spent two hours handing out food to the homeless at Olympic Plaza on Saturday.
BeTheChangeYYC is a non-profit organization that seeks to end homelessness by providing people with the essentials like food, water and clothes in order to keep them off the street.
The group celebrated World kindness Day, which began in 1998, by serving more than 200 meals. They also gave out winter clothing, hygiene products and program referrals.
“With drop-in services mostly shut down the entire pandemic, most people experiencing homelessness don’t have access to fresh food and water when they need it, and especially clothing in the winter,” said Chaz Smith, the president of BeTheChangeYYC.
“Today, our partnership is bringing those resources in an equitable way.”
A food truck was set up to help with the event Saturday in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America’s Calgary chapter.
