There's a bench in southeast Calgary overlooking the city that could soon have your name on it. Or anyone else of your choosing.

In partnership with the city, the Parks Foundation manages the Dedication Bench and Picnic Table Program, meant to honour people, whether it be as a legacy to a life well-lived, celebrating a milestone or a landmark birthday or anniversary.

More than1,200 dedicated benches throughout the city tell different stories through the words engraved on the bronze customized plaque.

In honour of the program's 30th anniversary, one Calgarian will have the opportunity to win and dedicate a park bench for a three-year term.

The winner can choose to honour anyone, and the bench will be located on Scotsman's Hill in Ramsay, a viewpoint overlooking the downtown landscape.

Parks Foundation says entries can now be submitted until May 31.

Participants can enter the giveaway one of three ways:

Sending a photo of any Parks Foundation dedication bench or picnic table in the city;

Sending a story about your existing dedication bench or picnic table, and;

Sending a story about what winning a new dedication bench would mean to you.

You can find information on where to enter online.

“We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this program than by providing someone with the chance to dedicate a bench in one of the city's most spectacular locations, said Sheila Taylor, CEO of Parks Foundation Calgary.

Entrantsmust be current residents of Calgary and at least 18year old.

A random draw will choose the winner on June 1.

For the full contest details visit the Parks Foundation website.



