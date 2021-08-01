Calgarians invited to support local businesses in Inglewood through Sunday shopping

Shoppers are being welcomed to browse businesses in Inglewood each Sunday throughout August but they are expected to leave their vehicles at home.

On every Sunday throughtout the month, starting Aug. 1, all vehicle traffic on Ninth Avenue from 11 Street to Fourth Street S.E. will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. It's to allow businesses in the community to extend their storefronts right into the sidewalk and provide more shopping opportunities for customers.

Organizers are calling the event Car Free Sundays.

"It's all about tourism," Dan Allard with the Inglewood Business Improvement Area said. "It'll be something unique for people to come and investigate neighbourhoods, and that's how we attract people to Inglewood."

In addition to the extended shops, visitors will also be able to enjoy live music and dine on extended patios.

Business owners say they love the idea.

"It's been a tough year and a half, and getting more people out on the streets and more people through the doors of the shops is great," Knifewear and Kent of Inglewood owner Kevin Kent told CTV News. "I think (Inglewood has) probably the most unique shopping you're going to find in the city."

"I just hope it brings people down to Inglewood that maybe wouldn't normally come," Shades of Sleep's Sheila Connell said. "This is just something different for people to do on a Sunday."

While alternate parking lots have been designated for visitors, organizers are encouraging guests to access the event via bicycle. And it appears to have worked: Sunday morning, dozens of riders could be seen darting up and down the street.

Further information about the area can be found online.