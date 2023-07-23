Calgarians join John's Journey Walk to support mental health
Dozens of Calgarians laced up their sneakers for a five-kilometre fundraising walk in support of mental health, addiction and recovery Saturday.
This is the second annual John's Journey Walk in memory of John Strain, whose family says experienced a lifetime of addiction and mental health issues.
His family wanted to honour John, who passed away in 2021, and the many others who face similar challenges.
John's sister hopes the walk will also help de-stigmatize how people view mental health and addiction issues, while building a network of support.
"We miss him every day," said Laura Strain. "He was a wonderful man, he was a wonderful person, he was my brother and nobody should have to go through these issues alone, or family members having to deal with it.
"So that's why we're doing it."
Money raised from Saturday's event will go to two local organizations, the Open Arms Patient Advocacy and The Robert McClure United Church food pantry.
