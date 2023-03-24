Calgarians look ahead to busy travel season tied to spring break

With Calgary Board of Education students set to kick off spring break once the final bell rings Friday afternoon, some Calgarians are eager to leave the country in pursuit of warmer weather with their families.

Airports usually see a swarm of travellers around this time of year, and this spring break is no different.

Spring break travel demand is up 75 per cent year over year, according to travel search engine Kayak, which based its figures on searches rather than ticket purchases.

The most-searched destinations were Paris, New York City, London, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

Travellers are hopeful that airports and airlines will be operating smoother than this past holiday travel season when extreme winter weather across the country halted flights and caused chaos at Canadian airports.

The weather shouldn't be a significant issue this time, and airlines have had time to prepare.

Air Canada brought in more than 1,200 additional employees across the country as of the end of February compared to the same time last year.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority says it is at or above pre-pandemic staffing levels at Canada's four largest airports in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The number of scheduled flights from Canada's two biggest airlines, WestJet and Air Canada, jumped by about 31 per cent combined, from about 36,000 to more than 47,000 this month.

With files from The Canadian Press