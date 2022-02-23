Calgarians mark another Pink Shirt Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Residents throughout Calgary wore pink clothing on Wednesday in honour of Pink Shirt Day, an annual event dedicated to spreading kindness and discouraging bullying.

The movement began in Nova Scotia in 2007, when two high school students wore pink to show their support of a classmate who had been bullied the previous day for wearing a pink shirt. Now it's celebrated every year on Feb. 23.

Tad Milmine is the founder an initiative with a similar focus to Pink Shirt Day, called Bullying Ends Here.

On Wednesday, he and Randy Chevrier from the Calgary Stampeders co-hosted an online event ahead of the Calgary's Hitmen's annual Telus Be Brave #EndBullying game.

The pair shared words of encouragement for children who may have encountered bullying, and say progress needs to continue beyond a one-day event.

"At the end of the day, what is most important is getting the conversation going and trying our best to keep it going for the rest of the year," said Milmine.

Milmine, a Calgary police officer, said he faced bullying and discrimination in his youth over his sexual identity as a gay man.

"We can't change what's happened in the past but we can draw that line in the sand, right now, and make sure that moving forward we are going to work as individuals, which is, in turn, as a group, to end and hopefully eradicate bullying," he said Wednesday.

The Hitmen will be wearing pink jerseys as they take on the Prince Albert Raiders at 6 p.m.

One Calgary parent of an elementary student says the increased awareness about the causes of bullying are helping children become resilient and tolerant -- even amid challenging pandemic times.

"They can really learn how to deal with their bullies, and develop language and, and coping mechanisms," Melissa Rosling, whose son is in Grade 3.

She added, "a lot of (my son's classmates) have learned to be a little more understanding and a little bit more tolerant."

Some high school students say clashes in classrooms are infrequent as pandemic rules in schools continuously shift but say a majority of students are not teasing one another about things like mask-wearing.

"If it's not affecting me directly, then that's not it's not really my problem, it kind of goes back to the bullying thing, where if it's not affecting me directly. It's not my problem," said Alisha Omusuku, a Grade 11 student.

Some psychologists are hearing that the pandemic is having an impact.

"I wouldn't say that I've had anybody say to me, I have been bullied for wearing a mask, or I have been bullied for not wearing a mask. But I think there is perceived stress around it. What if? Is this going to happen?" said Martina Kanciruk, clinical director and psychologist at Bright Directions Psychology.

Kanciruk says she is encouraged by an an increase in school-aged children and youth who are reaching out for help amid the pandemic.

"Teenagers saying to their parents, 'I'm feeling anxious about this' or 'my mood is low, I'd like to talk to somebody.' In my opinion, that is just amazing that we're at a stage where that open dialogue is happening."

She then added, "that's why days like Pink Shirt Day are so important because it brings awareness to it. You don't need to feel ashamed if you're being bullied. In fact, you should go talk to somebody because they can help you. And there are people there that can help you whether it's a teacher, whether it's a coach, whether it's a classmate."