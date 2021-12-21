Calgarians mourn lives lost to homelessness at Tuesday ceremony

Calgarians will take time to pay tribute to people who lost their lives to homelessness this year during a special ceremony in the Beltline on Tuesday.

The seventh annual Longest Night of the Year memorial is coordinated by the Client Action Committee -- a group of Calgarians with experience of living homelessness – with support from the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

"For many, this will be the only commemoration of their lives," a news release explained.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a recently unveiled memorial honoring the city's homeless located at 107 13 Avenue S.E.

The service will feature a selection of blessings and a smudge, a moment of silence, indigenous drumming, eulogies and a name reading. It will wrap up with an interdenominational prayer.