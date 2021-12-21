Calgarians mourn lives lost to homelessness at Tuesday ceremony
Calgarians will take time to pay tribute to people who lost their lives to homelessness this year during a special ceremony in the Beltline on Tuesday.
The seventh annual Longest Night of the Year memorial is coordinated by the Client Action Committee -- a group of Calgarians with experience of living homelessness – with support from the Calgary Homeless Foundation.
"For many, this will be the only commemoration of their lives," a news release explained.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a recently unveiled memorial honoring the city's homeless located at 107 13 Avenue S.E.
The service will feature a selection of blessings and a smudge, a moment of silence, indigenous drumming, eulogies and a name reading. It will wrap up with an interdenominational prayer.
-
All I want for Christmas is a booster shot, rapid test kit and PCR appointmentWith Dec. 25 just days away, it's not gifts that are top of mind for many Ontarians. Their wish list consists of a booster appointment, followed by PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests.
-
Woman acting as child's guardian charged with sexual assault, procurement: Winnipeg policeA 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and procurement-related charges involving a youth who was under her guardianship.
-
Charges dropped against Durham, Ont. men claiming police brutalityA father and son from West Grey claiming they were victims of police brutality, have had all charges against them dropped.
-
Sask. adds 17 Omicron infections, 67 new COVID-19 casesSaskatchewan confirmed 17 more Omicron variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 82.
-
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted kids and parents? Sask. researchers are finding outNew federal funding has been given to the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) for pandemic-related research — including a project looking into youth and parents' mental health
-
Gas-like smell, but no appreciable readings near Wheatley explosion siteThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public that even though a gas-like smell has been detected near the site of the Wheatley explosion, there are no appreciable readings.
-
Omicron over the holidays: Sask. releases modeling, public health recommendationsSaskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says the province is not seeing “widespread community transmission” of Omicron, yet. However, he says it is only a matter of time before it becomes the dominant strain.
-
MLA Dang leaves NDP caucus after RCMP search of his home: NotleyEdmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang has left the NDP caucus, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday.
-
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect who allegedly committed indecent act on busThe Winnipeg Police Service needs the public’s help to find a man who allegedly committed an indecent act on a city bus last month.