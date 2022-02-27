Calgarians run out in the cold for a good cause

A group of Calgary runners were able to enjoy some warmer weather for an event that helps raise funds for a local emergency shelter.

Now in its fourth year, the Inn from the Cold's Natefit Exposed five-kilometre run was held at Edworthy Park because of ongoing construction in Eau Claire.

The runners, who were all half-naked for the event, helped to raise money for the facility so it could continue its work to provide shelter for homeless families in Calgary.

"There are a lot of vulnerable populations here in Calgary, especially families, and Inn from the Cold provides shelter and necessities for them and we thought this would be a perfect parallel, exposing ourselves to the elements as some families don't have the option," said Nathaniel Ernst, one of the organizers of the event.

Last year, the event raised more than $43,000 and it has raised $30,000 so far in 2022.

Donations are still being accepted until next week.