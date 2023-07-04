Calgarians scammed by fake rental ads, prompting warning from police

Calgary police are warning would-be renters to be cautious of fictitious online ads after several people fell victim to a phoney rental in Brentwood.

The victims replied to online ads promoting a basement suite in the 5000 block of Benson Road N.W.

Prior to viewing the suite, both victims sent a deposit to the landlord through e-transfer to place the property on hold.

Once they arrived at the address, the victims discovered the online ad was fake and had not been posted by the rightful owner of the home.

"The alleged landlord cut off communication with the victims and quickly deleted the online ad," police said in a Tuesday news release.

Investigators believe the faux landlord has several other ads posted online for similar rental properties in communities across the city.

Police are asking Calgarians to be vigilant when searching for housing by following these tips: