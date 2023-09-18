Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on

Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.

Monier's estate was worth $700,000 after it was initially valued at $1.2 million.

Her family says they only received a portion as Borschowa allegedly lined his pockets with more than $500,000 over six years.

"He took half a million dollars from us, beyond what he was supposed to take," said Michael Palmer, Monier's brother.

Borschowa was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 in 2021 after Calgary police launched an investigation into his activities when Monier's family became suspicious of the executor and accounting fees he collected from her estate over the years.

According to police, Borschowa purchased an accounting business belonging to Monier's late husband in 2008 and the two established a close friendship in the years to follow.

He was named as executor and trustee.

On Monday, he was expected to be sentenced by a Calgary judge after previously being convicted but the decision was delayed for a fifth time in one year.

"It's been 12 years, so we've just said, 'Come on,'" Palmer said.

"It's getting very frustrating.

"We just want some kind of validation, some kind of accountability with this guy. Whether it's a few years in jail, fine, just something that he can kind of chew on, think about what he's done."

Palmer says he wants to close the chapter on this part of his life and move on from legal proceedings.

"We hope for the best. Maybe he'll change his ways. We hope so but he did some pretty nasty things with respect to theft and fraud," Palmer said.

Michelle Brosseau says she was promised a beautiful piece of land at the Sweetwater Resort on Lake Koocanusa for the lofty sum of $8,500.

She says she made the payment in 2011 to someone she thought was a friend of six years.

Craig Douglas McMorran was charged in 2021 with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of money laundering and one count of theft over $5,000.

It's alleged that McMorran fraudulently obtained more than $2 million from multiple victims who believed they were purchasing legitimate lot and dock spaces at the lake.

"Some people have lost their life savings," Brosseau said.

"I'm talking hundreds of thousands of dollars. I'm out $8,500 but that's a lot of money for me and I'll never see that again.

"But what I want out of this is for it to stop."

Brosseau says McMorran's case was slated to go to trial next month but has since been delayed until May.

"They just keep going," she said.

She questions why it's taken so long for it to go to trial.

"We have a legal system," she said.

"We don't have a justice system."

Police say at least 85 people allegedly fell victim between 2014 and 2017.

Sweetwater Resort, a land development project, was ordered to close by the Regional District Office of East Kootenay.

JORDAN DECISION

In 2016, the Jordan decision was issued, meaning all serious and violent crimes must wrap up trial dates within 18 or 30 months of charges being laid.

In both cases, those involved say the process is taking too long.

Danielle Boisvert, past president of Criminal Trial Lawyers Association of Alberta, says Jordan applications have gone down since 2016, meaning a clearing of the backlog in the system.

"They (Brosseau) would likely still have another six months left before that bright line arises," Boisvert said.

"Where specific individuals have suffered financial losses, rather than having to go through the parallel civil court to get some of that money back, the court in the sentencing process can actually order the accused to pay back those individuals directly under what's called a restitution order."

Palmer says he's hopeful for a resolution soon, so he can close the book on a long legal journey.

"All this is for her," he said.