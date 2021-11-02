Calgarians should check smoke, CO alarms when clocks fall back this weekend

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is encouraging people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms this weekend when they turn their clocks back an hour.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The CFD says Calgarians can easily check the batteries in their alarms as they walk around their home on Sunday to change the time on their clocks.

"Once you've done that, push the test button to ensure they are working," a Tuesday news release said. "It is recommended that battery-operated alarms have the batteries changed annually."

It's recommended that all smoke and CO alarms, whether battery operated or hardwired, be tested monthly by pushing the test button.

Smoke alarms should be replaced when they reach ten years of age.

Carbon monoxide alarms can have varied life spans, so check the expiry date, the CFD warns.

Nov. 1 to 7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

CO, also known as the invisible killer, is a poisonous gas that has no colour, smell or taste.

"You can be poisoned by a small amount of CO over a longer period of time or by a large amount of CO over a shorter amount of time," the CFD said.

"If you are exposed to CO, you may become sick, unconscious, suffer brain damage or even die.

Symptoms of exposure include confusion, fatigue, headaches, nausea and dizziness.

CO can come from a car left running in an attached garage, your furnace, hot water tank or any household appliances which run on fuels such as natural gas, propane or wood.

"Install at least one carbon monoxide alarm on every level of your home, including the basement, and particularly, have one in or near your bedrooms," the CFD said.

For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.