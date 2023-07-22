Calgarians soak up the heat with 2 downtown festivals

It was an apropos weekend for Calgary to host Latin Fiestaval and the Afro-Caribbean Festival: smoking hot.

As temperatures climbed towards 30 degrees -- while the humidity also rose uncharacteristically high -- a pair of food and entertainment festivals drew thousands to the core Saturday.

The heat warning wasn't enough to scare off Fiestaval Latin Fest attendees.

"We've got cool, authentic drinks and shade, anyway," organizer Christian Greiffenstein said. "And we always wanted to be the hottest festival in Canada. We are now."

By size alone, it really is the biggest Latin celebration in Western Canada.

Olympic Plaza hosted dozens of vendor tents filled with food as Latin singers filled the makeshift dance floor throughout the afternoon.

The strong sun and rising mercury seemed to only add to the atmosphere.

"You have to deal with minus 31 or plus 31, which one are you going to pick?" Greiffenstein told CTV News. "It's like being in Latin America -- in our countries -- for one weekend."

A post shared by Afro-Caribbean Food Festival (@afrocaribbeanfoodfestival)

Just a few blocks east in Celebration Square, a similar hot-weather festival took advantage of...the hot weather.

The Afro-Caribbean Festival brought some of the best vendors in our city downtown to attract eager Calgarians.

"We've got amazing food here, live performances, DJs, dance classes," host Sterling Scott said. "It's unlimited."

Just like Fiestaval, it'll run late Saturday and again on Sunday.

"Bring your t-shirts, bring your shorts, bring your fun, because this is the perfect time to come," Scott said.