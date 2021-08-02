Calgarians step back in time for special event at Heritage Park

It just wouldn't be Heritage Day for some Calgary families without a ride on the S.S. Moyie, a visit with some farm animals and a bag of freshly baked goods.

All of those things and more could be found at Heritage Park, Calgary's historic facility that offering visitors a chance to see what life was like in the early days of Western Canada.

This year, special attention is being paid to Canada's First Nations people.

"At Heritage Park we celebrate and recognize all of Western Canada's diverse cultures and heritage," said Barb Munro, communications manager at Heritage Park. "This afternoon, we are celebrating the Blackfoot heritage and culture. We've got some great performances of drumming, dancing and singing."

The park has been open since May and Munro said they're excited to be full open for guests.

"We have done away with the timed ticketing – guests are welcome to come anytime. There are 127 acres here for guests to safely spread out and enjoy all the activities we have."

She said visitors are also enjoying the brand new area Prospect Ridge, an exhibit exploring the development of Western Canada's mining industry, whether that is coal or oil.

"We can share Western Canada's unique culture, heritage and history."

'ALBERTA HAS NOT BEEN PERFECT'

Premier Jason Kenney also took the time to share a statement with Albertans celebrating the holiday with their families, calling it "a great moment" to celebrate the province.

"From Indigenous Peoples who first established communities here to pioneers from every corner of the world, Alberta has been a place where people have come to build their lives and thrive," he wrote in a statement.

"It has become a home to countless people who have come here to build a better life for themselves and their families."

However, he also took the time to recognize some of the province's failings through its history.

"Alberta has not been perfect, and we must continue to confront the mistakes made in the past.

"But that does not change the fact that together, we have built the greatest place in the world to live, work and raise a family."