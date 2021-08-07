Calgarians support local marathon runner in Tokyo

Running fans enjoyed some Olympic action Saturday afternoon at a northeast Calgary brewery.

The group cheered on Calgary’s own Trevor Hofbauer, or “Hof” as he is affectionately known to his friends.

A large group of friends, family, and colleagues from Strides Running Store gathered at Tool Shed Brewing to help cheer Hof on.

Jeremy Deere, from Strides Running Store, told CTV News he's not surprised at the large turnout supporting the Calgarian.

“Trevor is a very popular person in Calgary amongst the running crowd,” Deere said.

“He’s just the type of guy that would bring out people to watch a marathon. I mean, who doesn’t mind drinking beer and watching races?”

The local 29-year-old runner holds one of Canada’s best marathon times and went to Tokyo with high hopes.

Fans wore t-shirts to help display their support for Hofbauer with proceeds raised from the sale of them helping him attend the next world championships.

Hofbauer placed 48th with a time of 2:19:57.