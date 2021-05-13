Calgarians sweep top prizes in Foothills Hospital Home Lottery

Four Calgary residents won the top prizes in this year's Foothills Hospital Home Lottery, including a multi-million-dollar home in the southeast community of Mahogany Lake.

According to the organization's website, Cuong Ho from Calgary won the $2.6-million showhome, which has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and is approximately 5,900 square feet. Ho also won $250,000 cash with the prize.

Another Calgarian, Brenda Kreuger, won the $1.2-million early bird prize of an 1,800-square-foot luxury condo in Canmore, Alta.

The other top prize winners were Julie Kearl, who won her choice of a 2021 Audi Q8, 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 or $100,000 cash, and Anthony Luong, who took home more than $1.5 million in the 50/50 add on draw.

Both of those winners were also from Calgary.

All 3,510 winners in the lottery will be notified in writing of their prize. The full list will be posted online on May 18.

Proceeds from the lottery go toward mental health supports for Albertans.