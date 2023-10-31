Calgarians urged to keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Thousands of Calgary children will be out Tuesday night, dressed in their best costumes from goblins to ghouls to some of 2023's most popular costumes, such as Barbie, from the blockbuster movie this summer.

Trick-or-treaters are preparing to brace for scares and haunted houses throughout the city for Halloween.

Dustin Milne lives on Panton Way N.W. and has his home loaded with all sorts of high-tech decorations.

Loaded with smoke machines, strobe lights and loud speakers, Milne is not messing around.

Owning a production company, he has decorated his home for 10 years.

Milne says it started when he moved into the neighbourhood and "has grown exponentially since then."

"More and more houses start to throw stuff up every year," he told CTV News.

"I think Halloween is one of those things - kids get to be kids; they like to dress u. I like to dress up too."

With Halloween enthusiasts like Milne handling the scares, Calgary emergency officials want to make sure all children are safe as they stroll the sidewalks this evening.

The city's safety partners have teamed up for the 29th year offering tips and tricks for safety, when it comes to Halloween.

Firefighters, bylaw, police and EMS are reminding parents and kids to be aware of their surroundings, carry a cellphone and keep an eye out for vehicles and obey the rules of the road.

"Try to avoid extremely dark costumes if possible or costumes which are black," said EMS spokesperson Adam Loria.

"Instead try to choose costumes with bright colours or consider adding some real reflective tape or apparel to the accessories so that you are a bit more visible."

Loria adds that having masks that fit properly and do not impede your vision can be key to safety or hypoallergenic makeup is also a good alternative to masks.