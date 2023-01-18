Calgary 1988 Olympic gold medal, uniforms and torches up for auction

A huge lot of Olympic memorabilia, including a number of items from the 1988 Calgary Winter Games, are now for sale in a U.S. auction.

RR Auction, a Boston business, is hosting the sale of almost 400 lots of items from various competitions, some going back more than 100 years.

Among the items for sale are an official Olympic torch relay package – complete with uniforms, a prototype torch, a set of participation medals, an IOC session badge and a pair of cowboy hats.

However, the crown jewel of the Calgary collection is a gold medal, awarded to legendary Soviet defenceman Sergei Starikov and comes from his personal collection.

"Held between Feb. 13 and 28, the men's ice hockey tournament of the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics was won by the Soviet Union team, their second straight Olympic gold and their seventh overall since the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, which marked the Soviet Union's winter Olympiad debut," RR Auctions said in a release.

Starikov also won nine national titles during his career, including two more Olympic medals – gold in Sarajevo and silver in Lake Placid. RR Auctions says all three of his medals are being sold.

The sale also includes an exceedingly rare Athens 1896 Olympics bronze medal, which was given out to competitors at the first modern games.

"For the first modern Olympics, first place champions were awarded silver medals, second place winners earned these bronze medals, and third place finishers went home empty-handed," RR Auctions said.

"It was not until 1904 that the traditional gold, silver, and bronze sequence was introduced."

The online auction ends Thursday.