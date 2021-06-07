Calgary agencies partner up to support Calgary's most vulnerable.

A campaign was launched Monday by a pair of Calgary agencies and the Calgary Stampede to help people in need.

Women In Need Society (WINS), the United Way and Calgary Stampede have teamed up for a second year to collect basic needs for vulnerable Calgarians, of which there are many more of thanks to the pandemic.

It's estimated that there are an additional 77,000 people living below the poverty line since last years' drive, making this year's drive that much more essential.

“We are asking Calgarians to step up and support us by donating basic needs,” said Yvette Biggs, Vice President of United Way Calgary. “As we start to get to recovery (from the pandemic), we want Calgarians to come together.”

The items sought are things that people use in their every day life. Laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towel, canned food, baby food, diapers and wipes are some of the items required.

“Come out, help us on June 26 to deliver these basic need items,” said Karen Ramchuk, the President of Women in Need Society. “To let us share them with our partner agencies to share with people across our city.”

ELECTRONICS DONATION

There is also an electronics donation new to the drive this year as well.

“The Electronics Recycling Association (ERA) will be helping with us,” said Biggs. “We know that technology is a basic need now.”

The second year of the Basic Needs Round-Up Drive will happen on Monday June 26. Donations will be accepted at the WINS Society donation centre at 7007 54 Street S.E.

There will be an additional drive-through drop off location at the IKEA parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.