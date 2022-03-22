Calgary agency helps youth with intellectual, learning disabilities get their first job

Mason Politylo lives with Down syndrome and thrives on routine.

He can work, but needed a foot in the door for his first job opportunity.

Vecova helped the 19-year-old high school student get a job at Cafe & Mi in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak.

Christina Guilherme is the youth program team leader for the employment services department at Vecova.

"We work with individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities and help them gain their first work experience," said Guilherme. "Just three months at a time to put on the resume, and it's a great opportunity for the student and also for employers to get to know different types of students and see their skills."

Politylo works side-by-side with a job coach while he's at work. As he gets more familiar with his responsibilities and learns what he has to do, his job coach steps back.

Lisa De Haas, Politylo's mom, says she likes that her son is getting this life experience.

"When he does a job and he does it well, he accomplished what he sets out to do, he's just so proud," she said. "You can just see it. It almost looks like he's surprised. Like 'wow,' he actually did that."

Sharon Johnson, operations manager at Cafe & Mi, says she has watched Politylo blossom over the last number of weeks.

"He is communicating so much better. He's proud of his job – like he knows what to do when he comes in," said Johnson. "It's letting him learn a skill. He's also communicating more with people, so getting out there."

Politylo doesn't talk much, but his mom says he has lots of things to do at the café – which also hosts a 'cat-room' where customers can spend time relaxing with the felines.

"I know (he) cleans the tables, feeds and waters the cats and does the windows," said De Haas. "I wish I could get him to do him at home, but he won't."

Guilherme would like to see more companies sign up for the program to give clients a chance to work.

"I think people just don't know how beneficial having someone like Mason can be to their business," she said. "He not only brings skills, he's able to help clean and help with the cats. He's also a great source of pride for lots of people and a community builder within your organization."

Guilherme says if a youth with Down syndrome has work experience while in high school, they're more likely to get a job as an adult.

"I's very important because in adulthood, someone like Mason, he would love to be involved in the community," she said. "Being able to work and show his skills and contribute to society is really meaningful and it gives him a source of pride."

