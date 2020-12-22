It was always Jordon Bourgeault’s dream to make it into the NHL — not by scoring a big goal or making a big save, but by painting a mask for one of the league’s goaltenders.

That dream is going to become a reality this season.

The Calgary airbrush artist is going to paint a mask for one of the games biggest stars, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

“He just sort of messaged me on Instagram randomly and said he had seen another mask I had done and said it was one of the coolest ones he’s ever seen,” Bourgeault said.

“That was quite the compliment so I just kind of hit him up and said well let’s talk man. Maybe we can paint one for you.”

Price agreed. The mask Price liked had a biomechanical skull theme to it and Bourgeault says that’s what this one will be as well, but it will also have some cool twists.

“So we’re sort of taking that idea and revamping it," he said.

"Subtly, there’s some nods to past goalies and just little things like that, so when you get up close and look at the details you can really find all of these hidden gems.”

Bourgeault says he’d have been happy to paint a mask for any goaltender in the league but the fact it’s Price is huge for him.

He knows this is a big opportunity and says he’s going to make the most of it.

“My thing is kind of high detail and I’m really, really pushing that hard," he said.

"I really want to make it as good as I can and make a really big splash. I’m really hoping to see other NHL stars coming at me as well. “

Bourgeault says it’s going to be really exciting when he sees his work on Price for the first time this season.

“I’ll be rooting for my guy (Price) you know. I’m excited to watch the NHL this year and see what happens and hear the cool things the announcers have to say about the mask," he said.

"They always have lots of really good shots of the mask so I can’t wait.”

Bourgeault has been working hard at this project. It’s been non-stop for the past month. He says he will have it ready for Price when the Canadiens open up the regular season, which is expected to begin in January.