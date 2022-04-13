Calgary airport bounced back in 2021 but passenger numbers still well below pre-pandemic tally

YYC Calgary International Airport experienced pandemic-related challenges in 2021 but there's reason for optimism as restrictions and uncertainty regarding travel appear to be waning.

The Calgary Airport Authority released its 2021 annual report on Wednesday, in which it confirmed 6.3 million guests travelled through the airport last year.

The number was an 11 per cent increase over 2020, but still well short of its pre-pandemic count.

In 2019, nearly 18 million passengers arrived or departed from the airport.

"In 2021, we showcased our resilience and creativity to respond to the challenges and opportunities we faced while keeping guest experience at the forefront of all our decisions," said Bob Sartor, the outgoing president and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority, in a statement. "Our people, our strategy, and the partnerships we’ve developed with stakeholders are paving the way for our recovery."

The airport authority predicts this year's passenger count will be between 10 and 13 million guests, a number buoyed by the announcement of new routes and schedules by airlines.

The full report is available at YYC Calgary International Airport – 2021 Annual Report.