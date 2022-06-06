Calgary airport moves cellphone parking lot further from terminal

The waiting area for picking up passengers at YYC Calgary International Airport has moved to a larger lot.

The Calgary Airport Authority announced Monday morning that the waiting area had relocated from an area bordering Airport Road N.E. to a new lot further north, near Park & Jet.

Signs have been placed directing drivers to the new lot.

Airport officials say the move was done to "accommodate future growth."

In an email to CTV News, Calgary Airport Authority communications specialist Stephanie Harris said the new lot has 156 stalls, an increase from the former lot’s 142 stalls.

"Approximately one-third of The Calgary Airport Authority’s 5,300 acres of land is available to lease, including near Airport Road and Barlow Trail N.E. The lot relocation makes space for businesses that further stimulate economic development in a high traffic area. Additional updates about land use will be shared as contracts are finalized," Harris said.

To ease the transition to the new lot, new signage and roadside flaggers are in the area to assist drivers.

Construction along Airport Road has resulted in speed limit reductions in the area and traffic delays are expected.

Picking up friends or family from YYC? As of June 6, at 10 a.m., the cellphone waiting lot moved to accommodate future growth. Construction may cause traffic delays on Airport Road and towards the new cellphone lot. Please follow signs to its nearby location and reduce speed. pic.twitter.com/oRNZPXiSDT