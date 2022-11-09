Calgary among 33 Alberta spots to see record-breaking cold today

Calgary was one of more than two-dozen Alberta communities to see record-breaking daytime lows on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada noted the new daily minimum records in their weather summary, released at noon.

Of the communities that broke records, the coldest was Sundre, which saw temperatures drop to a bitter- 32 C.

In Calgary, the daytime temperature on Wednesday dropped to -23.8, breaking an old record of -23.3 C.

New daily minimum temperature records set on Nov. 9:

Stony Plain

New record of -24.2 C

Old record of -22 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Vegreville

New record of -29.1 C

Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Vauxhall

New record of -30 C

Old record of -28.9 C set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Red Deer

New record of -29.3 C

Old record of -26.1 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Lethbridge

New record of -28.8 C

Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake

New record of -20.8 C

Old record of -19.2 C set in 2014

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Stettler

New record of -28.1 C

Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Calgary

New record of -23.8 C

Old record of -23.3 C set in 1902

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Sundre

New record of -32 C

Old record of -22.1 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

New record of -29.7 C

Old record of -22 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Brooks

New record of -26.4 C

Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton

New record of -28.8 C

Old record of -24.2 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson Area

New record of -27.8 C

Old record of -26.1 C set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Cochrane

New record of -29.8 C

Old record of -27 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Rocky Mountain House

New record of -30.2 C

Old record of -25.5 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Crowsnest

New record of -27.2 C

Old record of -26.5 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Camrose

New record of -29.2 C

Old record of -27.8 C set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Milk River

New record of -26.7 C

Old record of -20.8 C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -31.2 C

Old record of -25.9 C set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Lacombe

New record of -29.3 C

Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

High River

New record of -28.6 C

Old record of -27 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of -27.6 C

Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Bow Island

New record of -28.9 C

Old record of -21.4 C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston

New record of -25.5 C

Old record of -25 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Waterton Park

New record of -28.8 C

Old record of -25 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Esther

New record of -31.2 C

Old record of -25 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Highvale

New record of -24.5 C

Old record of -21 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Three Hills

New record of -31.3 C

Old record of -28.9 C set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Taber

New record of -30.9 C

Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Claresholm

New record of -27.9 C

Old record of -22 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Drumheller

New record of -28.8 C

Old record of -21.1 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Elk Island (National Park)

New record of -25.3 C

Old record of -24 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Breton