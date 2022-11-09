Calgary among 33 Alberta spots to see record-breaking cold today
Calgary was one of more than two-dozen Alberta communities to see record-breaking daytime lows on Wednesday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada noted the new daily minimum records in their weather summary, released at noon.
Of the communities that broke records, the coldest was Sundre, which saw temperatures drop to a bitter- 32 C.
In Calgary, the daytime temperature on Wednesday dropped to -23.8, breaking an old record of -23.3 C.
New daily minimum temperature records set on Nov. 9:
Stony Plain
- New record of -24.2 C
- Old record of -22 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Vegreville
- New record of -29.1 C
- Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Vauxhall
- New record of -30 C
- Old record of -28.9 C set in 1924
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Red Deer
- New record of -29.3 C
- Old record of -26.1 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Lethbridge
- New record of -28.8 C
- Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Mildred Lake
- New record of -20.8 C
- Old record of -19.2 C set in 2014
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Stettler
- New record of -28.1 C
- Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Calgary
- New record of -23.8 C
- Old record of -23.3 C set in 1902
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Sundre
- New record of -32 C
- Old record of -22.1 C set in 2017
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Wainwright
- New record of -29.7 C
- Old record of -22 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Brooks
- New record of -26.4 C
- Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edmonton
- New record of -28.8 C
- Old record of -24.2 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Edson Area
- New record of -27.8 C
- Old record of -26.1 C set in 1940
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Cochrane
- New record of -29.8 C
- Old record of -27 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Rocky Mountain House
- New record of -30.2 C
- Old record of -25.5 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Crowsnest
- New record of -27.2 C
- Old record of -26.5 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Camrose
- New record of -29.2 C
- Old record of -27.8 C set in 1940
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Milk River
- New record of -26.7 C
- Old record of -20.8 C set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of -31.2 C
- Old record of -25.9 C set in 1995
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Lacombe
- New record of -29.3 C
- Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1907
High River
- New record of -28.6 C
- Old record of -27 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
- New record of -27.6 C
- Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Bow Island
- New record of -28.9 C
- Old record of -21.4 C set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Cardston
- New record of -25.5 C
- Old record of -25 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Waterton Park
- New record of -28.8 C
- Old record of -25 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Esther
- New record of -31.2 C
- Old record of -25 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Highvale
- New record of -24.5 C
- Old record of -21 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Three Hills
- New record of -31.3 C
- Old record of -28.9 C set in 1940
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Taber
- New record of -30.9 C
- Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Claresholm
- New record of -27.9 C
- Old record of -22 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Drumheller
- New record of -28.8 C
- Old record of -21.1 C set in 1973
- Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Elk Island (National Park)
- New record of -25.3 C
- Old record of -24 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Breton
- New record of -26.2 C
- Old record of -19.4 C set in 1940
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939