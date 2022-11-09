iHeartRadio

Calgary among 33 Alberta spots to see record-breaking cold today


Traffic creeps along on snow-covered roads in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary was one of more than two-dozen Alberta communities to see record-breaking daytime lows on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada noted the new daily minimum records in their weather summary, released at noon.

Of the communities that broke records, the coldest was Sundre, which saw temperatures drop to a bitter- 32 C.

In Calgary, the daytime temperature on Wednesday dropped to -23.8, breaking an old record of -23.3 C.

New daily minimum temperature records set on Nov. 9:

Stony Plain

  • New record of -24.2 C
  • Old record of -22 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Vegreville

  • New record of -29.1 C
  • Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Vauxhall

  • New record of -30 C
  • Old record of -28.9 C set in 1924
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Red Deer

  • New record of -29.3 C
  • Old record of -26.1 C set in 1945
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Lethbridge

  • New record of -28.8 C
  • Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake

  • New record of -20.8 C
  • Old record of -19.2 C set in 2014
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Stettler

  • New record of -28.1 C
  • Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Calgary

  • New record of -23.8 C
  • Old record of -23.3 C set in 1902
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Sundre

  • New record of -32 C
  • Old record of -22.1 C set in 2017
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

  • New record of -29.7 C
  • Old record of -22 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Brooks

  • New record of -26.4 C
  • Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton

  • New record of -28.8 C
  • Old record of -24.2 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson Area

  • New record of -27.8 C
  • Old record of -26.1 C set in 1940
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Cochrane

  • New record of -29.8 C
  • Old record of -27 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Rocky Mountain House

  • New record of -30.2 C
  • Old record of -25.5 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Crowsnest

  • New record of -27.2 C
  • Old record of -26.5 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Camrose

  • New record of -29.2 C
  • Old record of -27.8 C set in 1940
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Milk River

  • New record of -26.7 C
  • Old record of -20.8 C set in 2020
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Hendrickson Creek

  • New record of -31.2 C
  • Old record of -25.9 C set in 1995
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Lacombe

  • New record of -29.3 C
  • Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1907

High River

  • New record of -28.6 C
  • Old record of -27 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

  • New record of -27.6 C
  • Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Bow Island

  • New record of -28.9 C
  • Old record of -21.4 C set in 2020
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston

  • New record of -25.5 C
  • Old record of -25 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Waterton Park

  • New record of -28.8 C
  • Old record of -25 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Esther

  • New record of -31.2 C
  • Old record of -25 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Highvale

  • New record of -24.5 C
  • Old record of -21 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Three Hills

  • New record of -31.3 C
  • Old record of -28.9 C set in 1940
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Taber

  • New record of -30.9 C
  • Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Claresholm

  • New record of -27.9 C
  • Old record of -22 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Drumheller

  • New record of -28.8 C
  • Old record of -21.1 C set in 1973
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Elk Island (National Park)

  • New record of -25.3 C
  • Old record of -24 C set in 1986
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Breton

  • New record of -26.2 C
  • Old record of -19.4 C set in 1940
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1939
