Calgary and area braces for significant rainfall

Several pathways along the Bow and Elbow rivers have been closed, water pumps have been positioned and the Glenmore Reservoir has been lowered in anticipation of significant rainfall in Calgary.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry is scheduled to speak to reporters at 4 p.m. to update on the potential for flooding in the city.

Some businesses are being proactive, including the River Cafe in Prince's Island Park, which has been closed in case of flooding in the coming days, with staff removing perishable food on Monday afternoon, along with an extensive wine collection.

“After two damaging floods we can’t just wait and see what happens, ” says owner Sal Howell. “We have friends in the community who will help store our food and wine until the river has receded.”

Rainfall warnings, as well as flood warnings, are also in effect in the foothills, through Banff, Kananaskis and Exshaw.

Though rainfall forecasts vary, CTV News Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain is set to fall by early Wednesday, while some areas could see upward of 150 mm.

Since the 2013 flood, more than $150 million has been invested in mitigation projects, which has reduced flood risk by 55 per cent, according to city officials.

Some of those projects include:

Construction of new, permanent flood barriers along Heritage Drive, along Eau Claire beside

downtown, in Inglewood and the Calgary Zoo;

New, 2.5-metre high steel gates at the Glenmore Dam which doubled its water storage capacity so it can hold back more water and release it at a slower rate on the Elbow River;

Lift station construction, drainage improvements and stormwater trunk upgrades in various established neighbourhoods to reduce the risk of localized flooding from intense rainfalls;

Resilience upgrades to multiple stormwater outfalls to prevent back-flooding into affected communities, and;

Bridge upgrades to maintain access and prevent damage during high flow events.

Calgary's downtown flood barrier is also complete and runs from the Peace Bridge to the Reconciliation Bridge and construction has started on the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir west of the city.

Experts are still recommending people should remove valuable items and documents from basements if you're located near flood-prone areas, and test sump pumps to make sure they're working properly.

With files from CTV Calgary's Dave Dormer