Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banks

The Calgary and District Labour Council held its Labour Day Food Drive on Monday.

The event was held in support of the Interfaith Food Bank and the Veterans Food Bank.

The Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.

Non-perishable food items including canned fruits and vegetables, baby formula and pasta were being accepted.

The group says it has received more food donations this year than last and has raised more than $10,000.

It says the need is great -- even among members.

"I can tell you that when we were shopping for some of the food that I bought, that one member asked if they can come pick up some food, which was heartbreaking to hear," said Alexander Shevalier, Calgary and District Labour Council president, at the event.

"The need is growing out there because as inflationary costs, particularly in places like housing, increase, it's squeezing people's budgets."

The Labour Day Food Drive started during the pandemic.

The group estimates it has raised more than $60,000 for food banks.

In a release, Shevalier said housing is also top of mind.

"We are also calling on all orders of government to address the housing crisis. Too many Calgarians, Albertans and Canadians cannot afford safe housing,” he said.

"I’m calling on the federal, provincial and municipal governments to begin a co-ordinated plan to address (the) housing crisis. Every day, people are being faced with unaffordable increases in rent and the leadership is lacking."