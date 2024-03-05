Calgary announces funding to help improve safety downtown, near transit

The City of Calgary has announced $1.9 million in funding to help improve safety downtown and near public transit.

The funding comes from a one-time investment made by council in November 2023 for the creation of a grant program for civic partners.

The city announced on Tuesday that seven civic partners qualified for the funding grant, including:

Calgary Public Library, which gets $750,000;

Contemporary Calgary Arts Society, which gets $207,499;

Arts Commons, which gets $185,955;

Fort Calgary Preservation Society, which gets $130,000;

MNP Community & Sport Centre, which gets $85,000;

Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, which gets $484,400, and

Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research, which gets $50,000.

From new lights and cameras to more security staff, the city says the funding will be used to resolve safety concerns inside and around their facilities, which are city-owned.

"Our civic partners provide important programs and services downtown and near transit and contribute to the vibrancy of our downtown," said city spokesperson Lori Kerr in a news release.

"We want to ensure they can focus their resources on providing their essential services."

Calgary has 28 civic partners who steward council-approved strategies, manage and operate city-owned facilities and provide programs and services to Calgarians.

"We are pleased to see the city increasing resources for downtown partners who continue to manage challenging safety issues," said Sarah Meilleur, CEO of the Calgary Public Library.

"These additional funds will help us to expand staff training, enhance existing safety tools and increase security staff capacity."