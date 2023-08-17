Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees

The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.

The capital city of Yellowknife, along with several other surrounding communities, were ordered to evacuate on Thursday.

Officials say it "is a very serious situation" for the city of approximately 20,000 people, given that the approaching Behchoko/Yellowknife wildfire is 162,936 hectares in size and is about 16 kilometres from city limits.

In response to the crisis, Ian Bushell, the director of the Calgary's emergency management and community safety department, says Calgary is stepping up and offering whatever it can to help those affected.

"Our emergency reception centre here in Calgary is open, our municipal emergency plan has been activated in support of our neighbours," he said Thursday.

That facility, located at the Calgary International Airport, will help connect up to 5,000 evacuees with accommodation and any other supports they may need while they are out of their homes.

"There are five flights that are planned to arrive today," Bushell said. "Accommodation will be provided through various hotels in Calgary."

Anyone driving to Calgary is urged to check in at the reception centre set up at the Westin Calgary Airport hotel, which will be available after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

"Someone will greet you. They will do a quick assessment of what you need and we will get you the right supports," Bushell said.

Without any rain, the blaze is expected to reach city limits by the weekend, officials said.

"In conjunction with the city of Yellowknife, we are setting up an extensive line of sprinklers and high volume water systems surrounding the city. These systems are intended to discourage ignition and to protect structures, if wildfire does encroach," said Mike Westwick, N.W.T. wildfire information officer on Thursday.

Westwick said crews will also be on the ground laying down fire retardant across the city's perimeter.

"We'll be looking to direct attack that fire as (efficiently) as possible. We're going to be looking to slow it down and we're going to be continuing to do good work on the ground to slow the spread towards Yellowknife."

The evacuation comes during the worst wildfire season in Canadian history, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country.

CHARITIES, OTHER COMMUNITIES ALSO HELPING OUT

Calgary pet charity Parachutes for Pets says it's gathering supplies for animals and has reached out to boarding kennels to see whether some can offer space.

Melissa David, who runs the charity, says some evacuees may not have taken pet supplies.

She says some shelters have also closed their doors and not all evacuation centres are pet friendly,

In Fort McMurray, a city that was ravaged by wildfire seven years ago, residents have also offered help.

CANADA TASK FORCE 2 DEPLOYED

In addition to the supports in the city, Calgary is also dispatching members of Canada Task Force 2 to the N.W.T. to assist in the wildfire efforts.

"Canada Task Force 2 has deployed 10 personnel as a incident management team in support of the Yellowknife wildfires at the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Bushell says those members will be working in various roles in the emergency operation centre and incident command posts.

Canada Task Force 2 is a Calgary-based all-hazards response team dedicated to emergency response, incident management and urban search-and-rescue capabilities.

It is made up of 165 members from around the province.

While many may feel the need to do whatever they can to assist in the relief effort, including offering donations, Bushell said staff members in Calgary aren't equipped to handle them.

"We know that Calgarians are a generous group and want to help those affected by these wildfires. We ask that people continue to check the Northwest Territories websites for recommended organizations to donate to or find local campaigns that you would like to support."

(With files from CTVNews.ca and the Canadian Press)