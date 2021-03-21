Calgary fire crews remain at a northeast bank that was damaged in a Saturday night blaze.

Firefighters responded to the scene, at the branch of First Calgary Financial on 36 Street N.E., at about 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the roof of the building.

The fire was quickly brought under control and, since the bank was closed, there were no injuries reported.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire and are looking over the building to ensure it is safe.

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact the CFD by email.