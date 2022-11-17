Calgary bar's holiday pop-up will feature tiki cocktails, festive décor

A Calgary rum bar tucked away just off 17th Avenue will offer Christmas-themed tiki cocktails as part of its holiday pop-up this year.

Staff at Ricardo’s Hideaway will be decking the halls with festive décor and serving up specialty cocktails from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23.

The popup, called Sippin' Santa, includes drinks like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird.

If you like the specialty glassware your cocktail comes in, you can buy some for yourself or as a gift for others, as it's available for purchase.

The bar is also offering discounts and deals that will be revealed each day as part of "Ricardo’s advent calendar."

Limited reservations are available each night.

For more information on Ricardo's or the Sippin' Santa pop-up you can visit the bar's website.

