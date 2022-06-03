Calgary bars can serve drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2022

Thirsty cowpokes can grab themselves a breakfast beer during the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede, thanks to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

The AGLC announced on Friday it has granted early liquor service hours during Stampede 2022, which runs from July 8 to 17.

The change means Calgary bars, restaurants and lounges have the option of starting liquor service at 8 a.m.

This blanket approval applies to all Class A, B and C liquor licensees and the AGLC says establishments don't need to apply to participate in the expanded hours.

Closing hours for liquor service are not changing and all other rules around liquor service will remain in place.

On Friday, July 8 – the day of the Stampede parade – establishments situated along the route can begin liquor service at 7 a.m.

Additionally, private events that are approved by the AGLC can start serving liquor at 6:30 a.m.

To apply for a liquor licence or learn more about types of licences you can visit the AGLC's website.