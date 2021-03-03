The City of Calgary will permit bars, restaurants and cafes to make use of public land for temporary patios this year as pandemic-related capacity restrictions remain in place.

The initiative, which was introduced in the spring of 2020, allows businesses to apply to utilize city property — including sidewalks, parking areas or sections of roads — for additional seating.

The city is prioritizing the applications for temporary patios and has waived the development permit, license of occupation and temporary permission fees.

"Every little inch of space they can get, especially the restaurant industry while they're adhering to Alberta Health regulations, is important," said Sonya Sharp, leader of the City of Calgary's business and local economy team.

According to city officials, more than 100 businesses were permitted to create temporary patios on public land in 2020.

The city has begun accepting applications for the upcoming patio season. Business owners seeking approval for a temporary patio are encouraged to call 403-268-5311 or visit City of Calgary – My Business

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin