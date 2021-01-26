CTV News has learned Cenovus Energy plans to cut upward of 2,000 positions over the next two months, with the first round of layoffs expected to begin Tuesday. Ontario records fewer than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases for first time in weeks as testing drops For the first time since December, Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of tests performed falls well below provincial lab capacity. COVID-19 in B.C.: Health ministry to reveal latest new cases, deaths, outbreaks B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update on Tuesday, revealing the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded in the province. Calgary-based Cenovus Energy to lay off upward of 2,000 workers CTV News has learned Cenovus Energy plans to cut upward of 2,000 positions over the next two months, with the first round of layoffs expected to begin Tuesday.