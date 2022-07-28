Calgary-based company instills confidence amongst expectant mothers in wake of epidural shortage

A Calgary-based company has launched a new free workshop for expectant mothers as anxiety looms over a global shortage of epidural catheters and tubing.

Founder of Welcome Baby Co., Jenn Goodwin says the core mission of her company is to prepare families for childbirth and the experience they face afterwards.

More than 50 Calgary couples have since signed up for her free online and in-person course on pain management and anxiety as it became available earlier this week.

"I've been doing this for over 10 years and it's mind blowing to me that we are in a situation where families are facing the potential of not being able to receive (an) epidural during childbirth," said Goodwin.

"With this free workshop they can learn about managing early labour and getting into good rhythms before they move into the hospital. They're going to learn about comfort measures, tools and techniques they can use during labour, as well as what they may experience throughout the hospital process."

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has cited supply chain issues for the epidural shortage, but said patient care should not be impacted as more than two weeks of supply is still available.

Epidural catheters are currently used in obstetrical care and in association with general anesthesia for intraoperative and post-operative relief pain.

The vast majority of epidurals are used during labour and delivery for pain management and high-risk births.

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson provided the following statement to CTV News.



"Given this international shortage, AHS is considering safe alterations of practice to ensure patients receive an appropriate alternative and will support the continued availability of supply where no clinically appropriate alternative can be used," read the statement.

"We are working with our vendors to have urgent shipments sent as soon as possible and are investigating whether alternate supplies we have in stock may be used."



AHS added that it will monitor the situation closely and work with patients directly to discuss options as required.

More updates are expected as further information becomes available.

'TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF ANXIETY'

According to the Canadian Anesthesiologist Society (CAS), about 50 to 60 per cent of women in Canada require the use of an epidural to lessen the pain of giving birth during labour.

Lucie Filteau is the vice president of CAS and an anesthesiologist at the Ottawa Hospital who says there needs to be better communication from manufacturers as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. all face epidural shortages.

"I'm hearing a tremendous amount of anxiety from patients who are currently pregnant and will deliver imminently so it's very difficult for them not knowing what to expect," Filteau said.

"We’re not able to provide detail in terms of who will have epidural catheters and who won't, because the supply chain issues seem to change daily. It really depends on the individual circumstances such as the timing of when they come in."

Filteau added that supply chain uncertainty is also worrisome for frontline workers as they hope to provide the highest possible level of care for their patients.

Other methods, both medical and non medical are available to women in the form of nitrous oxide (laughing gas), other freezing techniques that don’t require a catheter, as well as the use of opioids such as fentanyl and morphine through muscular or intravenous injection.

"None of these methods are as effective as the epidural or as long lasting, but they, certainly in combination, can help to reduce pain and to provide a better laboring experience," Filteau said.

"We would get occasional things on backorder prior to COVID but not to this extent in the last couple of years now for equipment and for medication, we’ve been encountering many supply-chain issues."

SENSE OF FEAR

Cayla Caufield is a childbirth educator and a doula that says the vast majority of pregnancies she deals with in the delivery room use an epidural to mitigate pain.

Several of her clients have now expressed a sense of fear that they may not have that option.

"I am really concerned about the trauma this might cause for families," she said.

Caufield notes that an epidural isn’t always used, but it can be vital when she’s coaching her clients through labour.

If it’s not available, she hopes her techniques can still provide that same level of comfort as a baby is being delivered.

"I’m preparing them for every single contraction because it's needed. We also use things like TENS machines, which have little electrodes on the back that make a big difference. I also fall back on rhythm a lot because when we can find a rhythm and a contraction it can help a great deal."