Calgary-based Enbridge plans to cut workforce by 650 jobs
Calgary-based Enbridge is planning to reduce its workforce by approximately 650 employees over the next month.
The Canadian pipeline and energy company confirmed the move in an emailed statement to CTV News on Tuesday, saying the cuts will take place in February and be completed by March 1.
“Decisions that impact our people are very difficult and will be made carefully,” the company said in a statement.
“To minimize impacts, we will be looking first at reducing vacancies, contract positions and redeploying people where possible.”
Enbridge could not provide specifics on which business units or regions would be affected.
Despite a strong performance in 2023, the company said cost reduction measures are necessary to maintain financial strength, competitiveness and growth.
“Persistent headwinds – including higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and the ripple effects of geopolitical developments – all contribute to increasingly challenging business conditions across many industries,” Enbridge said in its statement.
The company said it currently employs approximately 12,000 people, mostly in North America.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
Toddler struck and killed by a vehicle in B.C.'s OkanaganA two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
-
Essex-Windsor EMS launches hiring campaignEssex-Windsor EMS is hiring.