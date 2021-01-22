A Calgary basketball coach is facing charges after a teenager who had played for him went to police alleging he had been sexually assaulted multiple times.

The complaint was made in November 2020 and an investigation was launched.

The alleged victim was 14 years old when he started playing in the Genesis Basketball League in the summer of 2016.

Police said the coach befriended the alleged victim, "often driving him to basketball games and practices, school and other locations," according to a release.

The victim also said he spent time at the coach's residence, where some of the alleged assaults took place.

Sean Maheu, 38, is charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching, and;

Sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

In a statement, Genesis Basketball president Eddie Richardson said the organization is aware of the allegations and has been cooperating with the investigation.

"We have been in communication with the family of the young man involved and are deeply saddened," he said. "We will support them however possible."

Maheu coached at Genesis for three years, from 2015 to 2018.

Richardson said Maheu was "well-known in the basketball community and worked with other programs before coming to Genesis."

"At the time of Mr. Maheu joining our club, he was employed with Hull Services, an organization that works with some of the city’s most vulnerable youth and families," he said.

Coaches at Genesis must supply a police background check no more than a year old, said Richardson, and must complete a vulnerable sector search.

"We have always been proactive in leading our community in providing our athletes with a safe learning environment and will continue to improve going forward."

In a statement, Hull Services said Maheu was terminated "some time ago," but declined to comment further.

"Hull Services partners with young people and families, building resilience today for a brighter tomorrow," read a statement.

"Hull actively works in partnership with various agencies to prevent and address the negative impacts of sexual exploitation on young people in our province."

For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, visit the Calgary & Area Child Advocacy Centre website.

Anyone who is a victim of crime, or who believes they know someone who is, should contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.